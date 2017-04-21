Nigeria: First Bank, Dolphins, Customs Top in First Phase

Top seeded teams in the 2017 Zenith Bank Women's basketball league, First Bank, Dolphins and Nigeria Customs, finished top of the table in the first phase, which ended last weekend.

The championship will go into two weeks break to allow participating teams prepare for the second phase scheduled to dunk off from May 1 to 8 at the Sports Hall, Ramat Square, Kaduna.

According to a statement from the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), signed by its secretary general, Balewa Austin, all the 18 clubs in the women's national league have been directed to arrive Kaduna on April 29, while the technical meeting is scheduled for the next day.

The Kaduna phase of the league, according to the NBBF, will be more interesting.In the first phase, defending champions of the women league, First Bank of Lagos, who are seeded top of Group A which comprises Taraba Hurricanes, Plateau Rocks, Nasarawa Amazons, AHIP Queens and 1st Deepwater remain unbeaten in all the five matches.

They defeated Nasarawa Amazons 89-22, Taraba Hurricanes 60-15, AHIP Queens 91-39, 1st Deep Water 71-38, Plateau Rocks 73-33 and Taraba Hurricanes 60-15.Dolphins of Lagos also sit comfortably in Group B, which includes FCT Angels, Zamfara Babes, Delta Force, Coal City Queens and Sunshine Angels after winning all their games.

The Lagos-based club defeated FCT Angels 97 - 60, Delta Force (66-65), Sunshine Angels (63-46) and Coal City Babes (50-18).They then walloped Zamfara Babes 71-27 in their final game on Monday to end the first phase with a 100 per cent record.

Nigeria Customs also won all their games in group C which comprises, Gt 2000, Oluyole Babes, Ekiti Angels, Benue Princess and IGP Queens .The third phase is billed for Asaba while Ibadan and Lagos host the fourth and fifth phases respectively.

The NBBF has disclosed that six teams will be relegated at the end of the second phase in Kaduna, while only eight will play in the final in Lagos.