Ethiopia: Association Vows to Enhance Hospitality Service

The Addis Ababa Hotel Owners Trade Sectoral Association expressed commitment to modernize and upgrade hospitality service provision.

Speaking at a launching event of Addis Ababa Hotel Guide 2017 yesterday, Association Chairperson Benyam Bisrat said that the association has been working to transform tourism sector.

"The hotel and hospitality sector needs modern service provision and qualified human power. We are striving to beef up the sector to met international standards. Moreover, we are tirelessly scaling up new technologies, systems and structures so as to fulfill the interest of our customers," he noted.

Benyam added that the Association with its partners is working to develop tourist destinations, increase tourist arrivals and elongate the current 3.5 days average stay of foreign tourist.

According to him, though Addis has shown tremendous achievement in hotel and tourism development, the supply and demand has not yet met.

Association Vice-Chairperson Zenawi Mesfin for his part said 4,000 copies of the Guide would be distributed to travel industry professionals throughout Europe, embassies, ministries, tourism boards and hotels in the city.

"This exciting guide is a great way to discover Addis Ababa, featuring detailed information on 105 local and global international member hotels. It was compiled with visitors in mind, to get them started on the right foot and help them find their way around our beautiful capital," Zenawi pointed out.

He added that his association has aimed at promoting the City Guide at big world travel trade shows such as the ITB in Berin, Germany and the WTM in London, England.

The Association was established in 1997 E.C with prime goal of supporting the hotel and hospitality sector with the highest quality of service and resource available, it was learnt.