21 April 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Oromia, Somali States Sign Agreement to End Border Hostilities

By Zelalem Girma

Oromia and Somali states signed agreement aimed at bringing an end to the hostilities stemmed from the recent border disputes.

Federal Affairs and Pastoralist Development Minister Kassa Teklebirhan on the occasion said the agreement came to existence having involved actively local community and administrative bodies in the border demarcation. "They as well have realized the value of the prevailing development and peace in the areas."

Minister Kasa also said the agreement would compensate the victims in such conflict and bring criminals before court.

Despite delay, the agreement is a living witness to the long standing co-existence and tolerance between the Oromo and Somali pastoralists. It also showcased the unwavering commitments of the people and leadership to fight against anti-peace forces, according him.

Somali State President Abdi Muhammed for his part said the agreement has a significant role in enhancing development and peaceful co-existence among the people of both states. "It is bad news to those who instigate violence in these two states."

Oromia State President Lemma Megersa also said it is unacceptable to fuel unrest in the pretext of border dispute as both states are administered under the same federal government. "Plus, both states have vast land area that could be used for development ."

The demarcation of administrative boundaries was carried out in seven zones, 33 weredas, 147 kebeles and villages.

