Mauritius: Launching of National Art Exhibition

press release

The National Art Exhibition was launched on 19 April 2017 by the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, at the Nelson Mandela Centre, at La Tour Koenig.

In his address, the Minister of Arts and Culture lauded the talents of the artists present and encouraged them in their endeavours. He urged them to get the necessary training to further develop and enhance their artistic aptitudes.

According to him, training is a key element that will enhance the skills of an artist and that the Ministry will provide incentives to open avenues for local artists to consolidate their status and increase their visibility.

In a bid to give a boost to local artists, Minister Roopun referred to Jane Constance, who has been designated as UNESCO Artist for Peace on 30 March 2017. He pointed out that the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, congratulated Jane Constance for her hardwork and dedication, on a symbolic ceremony held at the New Treasury Building, in Port Louis.

The exhibition is a platform for local artists to showcase and to sell their paintings and sculptures to the public, while also promoting their creativity, and their artistic skills. The exhibition will be open to the public on week days till 28 April 2017. It is organised by the Nelson Mandela Centre in collaboration with Action for Artistic Creation in the context of World Art Day celebrated annually on 15 April 2017.

World Art Day

World Art Day is an international celebration of the fine arts which was declared by the International Association of Art in order to promote awareness of creative activity worldwide. This particular date was chosen in honour of Leonardo Da Vinci's birthday, who is considered as a symbol of free expression, multiculturalism, tolerance, world peace and a visionary in the world of arts.