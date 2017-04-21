Mauritius: Educational Reforms Emphasises On Holistic Development, Says Minister Dookun-Luchoomun

press release

The fulfilment of the vision encapsulated in the SDG 2030 rests on the ability of education and training systems to ensure the employability of all people. The success also depends upon facilitating the creativity of every citizen. This is why the current reforms in education lay emphasis on holistic development.

This statement was made yesterday by the Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute auditorium, Moka, during a convocation ceremony to award certificates to some 160 graduates.

The Minister stressed that the country cannot afford to waste its precious human resource. This is why Government has come forward with a series of reforms in the education sector with the Nine-Year Basic Continuous Education programme, as well as in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training sector and in higher education, she underlined.

In order to realise vision 2030, added Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun, skilled persons who can carry out complex multi-functions, for instance harvest the wealth of our ocean, among others, are needed. She thus urged all high education institutions to focus on providing high quality education so that all their graduates feel comfortable and competent to work in a competitive and digitally enabled environment.

Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun also congratulated the graduates for their hard work and offered a shield to each of the 11 toppers at postgraduate and undergraduate levels.