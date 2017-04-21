21 April 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ministry Upgrades ICT Expo to International Status

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fasica Berhane

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology announced that this year's annual and national ICT Exhibition and Bazaar is to be upgraded into first International ICT Expo.

The Expo, which would be held with a theme 'Digital Ethiopia ' will be staged at millennium hall from June 28- July 2 ,2017

Information and Communication Technology State Minister Getachew Negash briefed journalists that the ministry has already organized nine national and annual ICT exhibitions and bazaars. This events as part of the national ICT week has helped create ICT awareness among the wider public.

"This time we have decided to take it to a whole new scope and make it international EXPO aiming to accelerate the use of ICT and uptake of service enabled by the government's considerable investments in Telecom and ICT infrastructure," he added

The Expo will also provide a platform for national ICT innovators, students and Small and Medium Enterprises organizations to share their views and experiences as well as attract investors and support the private sector," he said

According to Getachew, hundreds of thousands of local and foreign visitors are expected to attend the expo and various panels and conferences.

Ethiopia

What Does the Govt Have to Hide?

In February 2016, an 18-year-old student who I will call Tolessa and two friends took part in their first protest, in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.