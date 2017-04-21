Ethiopia: Ministry Upgrades ICT Expo to International Status

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology announced that this year's annual and national ICT Exhibition and Bazaar is to be upgraded into first International ICT Expo.

The Expo, which would be held with a theme 'Digital Ethiopia ' will be staged at millennium hall from June 28- July 2 ,2017

Information and Communication Technology State Minister Getachew Negash briefed journalists that the ministry has already organized nine national and annual ICT exhibitions and bazaars. This events as part of the national ICT week has helped create ICT awareness among the wider public.

"This time we have decided to take it to a whole new scope and make it international EXPO aiming to accelerate the use of ICT and uptake of service enabled by the government's considerable investments in Telecom and ICT infrastructure," he added

The Expo will also provide a platform for national ICT innovators, students and Small and Medium Enterprises organizations to share their views and experiences as well as attract investors and support the private sector," he said

According to Getachew, hundreds of thousands of local and foreign visitors are expected to attend the expo and various panels and conferences.