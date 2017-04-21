Nigeria: Audu Tips Sand Eagles for Glory, Depart for Nassau

Coach of the Nigeria Super Sand Eagles, Audu Adamu, has boosted that the team would surpass the quarterfinal stage it achieved in the past editions of the FIFA Beach soccer World Cup.

A total of 12 players and eight officials departed for Nassau, capital city of Bahamas yesterday, for the 2017 edition of the tournament slated for April 27 to May 7.

Speaking with The Guardian yesterday before their departure, Audu stated that he had raised a formidable squad that will make Nigeria proud in the tournament.

He noted that the players have what it takes to confront any opponent in the championship, adding that the Sand Eagles have displayed high level of tactical discipline in training.

The coach noted that all the players selected for the global championship are experienced and committed. He further stated that the players are not under any pressure ahead of the Beach World Cup.

Audu appealed to football-loving Nigerians to support the team with prayers for success of the Sand Eagles at the World Cup."My target is the semi final ticket and I believe the players can deliver in Bahamas. There is no injury worries in the team, and everybody is in high spirit. NFF technical officials and other key members of the team are travelling with the team," he stated.

The Sand Eagles are in Group B alongside Italy and Mexico.Host Bahamas will play Switzerland in their Group A opening match on April 27. Ecuador and the other Africa representative, Senegal, are also in Group A.