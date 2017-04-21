20 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Arrested for Stolen Property in Soshanguve

Pretoria — Two men have been arrested for alleged possession of stolen property in Soshanguve in Pretoria, Gauteng police said on Thursday.

Officers were looking for unregistered businesses on Wednesday when they came across a premises with engines, vehicle parts, and vehicles - three of which were confirmed to be stolen, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

The two men were arrested when they could not account for or prove proof of ownership for any of the vehicles. They will appear in court soon.

Source: News24

South Africa

