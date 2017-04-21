21 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Voting Kicks Off to a Slow Start As Jubilee Holds First Primaries

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nation Team

Voting is now underway in parts of Kiambu, West Pokot and Meru Counties in the Jubilee Party primaries being held in 21 counties.

But in some other counties, the exercise has either not started or has been stopped midway.

As at 11am, voters were casting their ballots at the Kiambu Community Hall in Kiambu County.

However, voting was yet to start at 11.40am at St George's Primary School in Ruiru, where incumbent Governor William Kabogo was expected to vote.

In Imenti South Constituency tallying centre in Meru county, distribution of voting materials to polling stations was yet to start by 11.20am.

But the exercise has been stopped in Imenti North Constituency in Meru County.

Area MP Rahim Dawood and his opponent, former Interior Principal Secretary Mutea Iringo, differed over whether to use the party list of members or the IEBC register to identify voters.

Mr Iringo insisted that national identity cards and the IEBC register should be used while Mr Dawood feared it was a ploy to rig him out.

In West Pokot, Governor Simon Kachapin voted at Siyoi Polling centre, where the exercise kicked off well after some delays.

Reporting by: Isabel Githae, Eric Wainaina, Jeff Angote

Kenya

Chaos, Confusion, Anger Hit Jubilee Nominations

Police on Friday fired in the air and used tear gas to disperse rowdy crowds angered by delays in the start of Jubilee… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.