Kenya: Voting Kicks Off to a Slow Start As Jubilee Holds First Primaries

Voting is now underway in parts of Kiambu, West Pokot and Meru Counties in the Jubilee Party primaries being held in 21 counties.

But in some other counties, the exercise has either not started or has been stopped midway.

As at 11am, voters were casting their ballots at the Kiambu Community Hall in Kiambu County.

However, voting was yet to start at 11.40am at St George's Primary School in Ruiru, where incumbent Governor William Kabogo was expected to vote.

In Imenti South Constituency tallying centre in Meru county, distribution of voting materials to polling stations was yet to start by 11.20am.

But the exercise has been stopped in Imenti North Constituency in Meru County.

Area MP Rahim Dawood and his opponent, former Interior Principal Secretary Mutea Iringo, differed over whether to use the party list of members or the IEBC register to identify voters.

Mr Iringo insisted that national identity cards and the IEBC register should be used while Mr Dawood feared it was a ploy to rig him out.

In West Pokot, Governor Simon Kachapin voted at Siyoi Polling centre, where the exercise kicked off well after some delays.

Reporting by: Isabel Githae, Eric Wainaina, Jeff Angote