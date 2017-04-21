South Africa: Indigenous Games to Be Showcased At Arnold Classic Africa

Promoting a wide variety of sport codes at the second edition of the Arnold Classic Africa, organisers are proud to be hosting seven different Indigenous Games disciplines at the Sandton Convention Centre between 5-7 May, 2017.

Involving a countrywide programme which stretches across every province, the Indigenous Games carries South Africa's cultural values as part of the world's heritage.

Provincial events culminate each year in a national showpiece, hosted by Sport and Recreation SA, which is held during national heritage celebrations in September.

'The purpose of the Indigenous Games is to revive and popularise those cultural activities that have a particular appeal to vast sectors of South African communities, particularly the traditional rural people,' said Faith Mazibuko, the Gauteng MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture.

'Due to the fact that sport and recreation activities are predominantly practiced in urban areas, the Indigenous Games is essential in order to get South Africans more active.'

Indigenous Games codes to be featured at the Arnold Classic Africa include Kgati, which involves rope skipping, Diketo, a popular coordination game, Dibeke, a ball sport, Ntonga, a stick fighting contest, as well as running and jumping game Drie Stokkies, and board games Ncuva and Morabaraba.

'We are pleased to welcome various Indigenous Games codes to our multi-sport festival, joining around 50 other sports on the programme, and we are confident this will assist in promoting South Africa's unique cultural diversity, as well as our nation's rich heritage,' says Arnold Classic Africa partner Wayne Price.

Held in partnership with the Gauteng Provincial Government, the City of Joburg and the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC), the Arnold Classic Africa will host over 14 000 participants in more than 50 sport codes.

The annual event will also incorporate a three-day Health and Fitness Expo, ensuring there will be something on offer for every sports fan and enthusiast.