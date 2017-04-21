21 April 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Police Identify Dead Woman

By Nomhle Kangootui

THE body of the woman who was found hanging from a tree in the riverbed behind the Engen Service station near the Horseshoe market in Katutura on Tuesday morning has been identified as 32-year-old Lucille Lorraine Fredericks.

She was from Khorixas.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi said a family member identified her yesterday.

"An inquest docket was opened, and police investigations continue," he said.

Friends and relatives of Fredericks described her as a fine poet, a good friend, a sister and a mother.

Kanguatjivi called on family, friends and the public to come forward with any information that might lead to the arrest of a suspect. Anyone with information should contact their nearest police station.

