21 April 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Wife Killed On Way to Visit Husband

By Adam Hartman

SOFIA Ndumba (39) was travelling on Wednesday to visit her husband at Walvis Bay from Rundu when she was hit by a car near Long Beach, and died on the spot.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu said that around 20h00, a bakkie driven by a woman (23) struck Ndumba near Long Beach between Walvis Bay and Swakopmund.

Ndumba was apparently walking in the road whilst carrying luggage and a blanket.

"She died on the spot. The driver was not injured, but she was treated for shock," said Iikuyu.

According to Iikuyu, Ndumba's husband said his wife had travelled from Rundu to visit him at Walvis Bay.

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated.

