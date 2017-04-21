Namibia: Testing Away Matches for Windhoek-Based Teams

THE Rugby Premier League continues on Saturday with all the Windhoek-based teams facing tough away matches on the road.

Log-leaders Unam (25 points) travel to Rehoboth to take on struggling Reho Falcon. Despite the fact that Falcons are bottom of the log with only three points from their five matches to date, they will provide stiff opposition on their home turf.

Falcons gave a fine display before going down 43-31 away to Wanderers in their previous outing, while they also suffered narrow defeats against Rehoboth (22-19) and Kudus (22-15).

Unam, however, will be a tough nut to crack, despite the fact that they will not be at full strength, with six of their players in the Welwitschias squad to face the Falcons on Saturday.

They have built up a six-point lead at the top of the log after winning all five their matches to date and with great depth in their squad they will be favored to continue their unbeaten streak.

Second-placed Wanderers also travel to Rehoboth for a tough encounter against Rehoboth Rugby Club.

They have also been hard hit with eight players in the Welwitschias squad, but they, too, have a lot of depth and will still be able to field a formidable side.

Rehoboth, however, will provide a tough encounter on their home field and will be keen to revive their campaign after an indifferent start, with only two wins from five matches.

Western Suburbs, who are third on the log with 18 points, travel to the coast for a tough encounter against Walvis Bay.

Walvis Bay have improved considerably this year and despite only winning one of their five matches to date, they could surprise Suburbs tomorrow. They have delivered some good performances on the road, suffering narrow defeats to Rehoboth (45-39) and United (48-31), while they thrashed Reho Falcons 56-0 at home.

United also travel to the coast for another tough encounter against Kudus in Walvis Bay.

Kudus have been in fine form this season, winning three of their five matches to date and are currently fourth on the log on 14 points.

Their only defeats have come against Unam (50-19) and Western Suburbs (21-13), and on their home ground they will fancy their chances against a struggling United.

United have only won two and lost three matches and are sixth on the log on 11 points, and will need to start winning if they want to have a say in this year's title race.