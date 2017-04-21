Banyana Banyana striker Andisiwe Mgcoyi is having the time of her life in Germany.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player left South Africa about two months ago for German second-division side FC Saarbrücken vrouwen. She has already played three league games and one Challenge Day clash for her new club, where she is on a six-month contract. They won three of them and lost one.

She scored two goals this past weekend to help her side to a 3-1 victory.

'It was a good decision to come here, even if it's for a short period. My contract is coming to an end at the end of June and my stay here has really been fruitful. I have learned a lot since my arrival, even though at the beginning it was a bit tough because it was a new system I was playing. I have since adapted and am really enjoying myself, more so because the league is very competitive,' said Mgcoyi.

'Most of the time at training we do a lot of shooting, which I really needed as a striker. I have greatly improved at finding the target.'

The only challenge for now is still language. 'At training or on the field of play it is not so much an issue because football language is universal, and I understand most words. The main challenge is when I have to converse with my teammates off the field, but I'm getting there,' added Mgcoyi.

With five games left before the end of the season, her plan is to consolidate her place in the team so she can renew her contract.

Her side are seventh on the league table with 23 points - 18 adrift of log leaders Hoffenheim II.

'Chances of promotion to a higher league are very remote. But I would like to stay here so I can get as much experience as I can, or if a move to a bigger team comes I will go for it. I will have to use the five remaining matches of the season to my advantage by doing well, so I can secure another contract,' said the towering striker who has also played in Slovakia and Hungary.

FC Saarbrucken are away to third-placed FSV Hessen Wetzar on Sunday with kick-off taking place at 2pm.

By moving abroad, Mgcoyi has joined a group of Banyana Banyana players plying their trade outside the country, like the US-based group of Janine van Wyk, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Stephanie Malherbe, Robyn Moodaly, Kelso Peskin and Kaylin Swart, as well as goalkeeper Roxanne Barker, who is in Holland.