South Africa: Olympian BMX Ace Dodd in Fine Form At NAG Series

Rio Olympian Kyle Dodd was the man to beat when he set the bar high at the opening rounds of the SA BMX National Age Group (NAG) Series, which took place at Germiston BMX Club.

With Dodd's focus firmly set on the World Champs later this year, he certainly made his intentions clear, but fellow Elite riders Alex Limberg and Brandon Pratt delivered standout performances as they snapped at his heels.

According to Cycling SA BMX Commission Director Margot Gerber, the conditions were fantastic and the racing was the best they had seen. 'It was an absolutely brilliant weekend of racing from all the categories. The competition was simply tremendous. It was tough racing out there, but awesome to watch.'

A strong field of over 185 riders participated throughout the weekend, which consisted of three legs of the series.

'There was a large field of development riders that travelled, some from very far, to race in Germiston at the weekend, and we've always said that BMX provides the foundation of cycle riding development,' continued Gerber. 'Velokhaya Life Cycle Academy sent a group of riders from the Western Cape, as well as the Giba and Pietermaritzburg academies and more locally, the Kempton Park, Alrode and Germiston BMX Clubs' development riders from Gauteng, who sent 25 riders in total to compete.'

The strong Zimbabwean field, who are regular competitors of the South African National races, comprised 15 riders, and they made sure to challenge the South Africans at every turn.

Other notable performances from the weekend came from young Kita Uys in the 13-year category. Kita, pictured above, who was recently crowned the Individual Pursuit and Time Trial National Champion at the SA Track Championships in Bellville earlier this month, won all of her races in Germiston.

Another rider to dominate his class over the course of the weekend was young eight-year-old, Braden Schutte, who won all his motos as well.

The next three legs of the National Age Group Series take place in KwaZulu-Natal at the Giba Gorge BMX track from 7-9 July.