Windhoek — Residents of Damara Location in Katutura are living in fear that a man known for having sexual intercourse with dogs in the area might turn to children to quench his insatiable thirst for sex.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, allegedly had sexual intercourse with a dog last week. The man and the dog are said to be living in the same yard. City Police spokesperson Edmund Khoaseb said the dog was subsequently permanently removed from the yard.

"We are afraid. What will happen to our children now that the dog is taken away? What will happen next? What will he do? There are many children playing on their own here in the location," remarked a concerned resident.

The resident said children in the area play freely in the streets and parents do not lock their children in their houses "and the police just left the man among the community," the man complained. The resident further alleged that last week was the second time the matter was reported to the police and in both instances the man was not arrested.

According to the resident, some children witnessed the man having intercourse with the dog in his backyard shack. "The dog was traumatised and shivering. It was not in a good condition. It hid itself away and didn't want to get up," the resident reported.

Khoaseb from City Police said they permanently removed the dog from the house and took it to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). "We can't charge or open a case against him. There is speculation that he slept with the dog, but no one saw him doing it. With the law there needs to be evidence," Khoaseb said.