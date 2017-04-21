21 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Aspirants Call Off Jubilee Primaries in Three Counties

By Nation Team

Jubilee aspirants in Laikipia, Baringo and Uasin Gishu counties have resolved to call off the party nominations.

In Laikipia, the decision was reached in a crisis meeting convened by the aspirants following the confusion experienced this morning.

They are expected to address the press and give a statement shortly.

Two gubernatorial aspirants in the county, Thuita Mwangi and Ndiriitu alleged that marked ballot papers were being transported by county government vehicles.

In Baringo they agreed to move the nominations to Monday next week after a crisis meeting

In Uasin Gishu, cited lack of enough voting materials in calling off the polls.

Earlier today, Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju said aspirants have no power to call off elections.

Reporting by Steve Njuguna, Wycliffe Kipsang, Flora Koech

