Uganda: Prison Officials Block Dr Besigye From Accessing Detained Dr Nyanzi

Former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has been denied access to Makerere University academician, Dr Stella Nyanzi who was recently remanded to Luzira Prison.

The officials at the entrance of the prison's women wing told Besigye to first reverse his car as they "consult big people on whether he should be allowed to enter or not".

The official only identified as Bwambale said they could not allow Besigye to see Dr Nyanzi because today (Friday) is not a visiting day for inmates and that he can only be allowed if there was an "order from above."

Mr Bwambale however declined to disclose whom he was referring to as 'the above.'

"We can only allow you inside if you get clearance from Prisons headquarters," Mr Bwambale told Besigye who was accompanied by other FDC members Ms Margaret Wokuri and Paga Gloria.

Dr Besigye told journalists that he wanted to see Dr Nyanzi "to encourage her not to give up on the fight but be strong as the struggle continues."

"I have been in such situations several times and I understand what she is going through. I come here to encourage her, advise her and see the situation she is in and how I can offer my support, "Besigye said.

Dr Besigye then went to the men's wing to see Kawempe South Member of Parliament, Mr Mubarak Munyagwa who was recently remanded for failing to refund Shs100m he allegedly fleeced from a city businessman one Mr John Baptist Maali.

However, prisons authorities blocked journalists from entering.

Dr Nyanzi was on April 10 charged and remanded to prison for insulting president Museveni on Facebook.

She's charged with two counts including cyber harassment contrary to section 24 (1)(2)(a) of the Computer misuse Act 2011 and offensive communication contrary to section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011.

In the first count, prosecution alleges that "Dr Nyanzi on January 28, 2017 at Kampala District or thereabout used a computer to post on her Facbook page "Stella Nyanzi" wherein she made a suggestion or proposal referring to His Excellence Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as among others "a pair of buttocks" which suggestion/ proposal is obscene or indecent."

In the second count, prosecution states that Dr Nyanzi "between January 2017 and march 2017 in Kampala district wilfully and repeatedly used electronic communication to post messages offensive in nature via Facebook, transmitted over the internet to disturb or attempted to disturb the peace, quiet or right of privacy of his excellency the president of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni with no purpose of legitimate communication.