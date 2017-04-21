21 April 2017

Kenya: Long Queues As Voting Finally Starts in Kiambu County

Photo: Moses Muoki/CapitalFM
Jubilee members wait to cast their votes at Kiambu primary school polling centre.
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Voting is currently ongoing in some parts of Kiambu County, despite late arrival of voting materials at the start of Jubilee Party primaries.

Long queues were witnessed in various polling stations within Kiambu, as members of the Jubilee Party eagerly waited for their chance to cast votes.

The party members have however castigated their officials over what they term as "confusion and disorganisation."

"We started voting late due to their disorganisation, "one of the voters at Kiambu Primary school told Capital FM News.

Some who stayed long in the queues however opted to call it quits.

"I can't stay here for the whole day and yet the process is extremely slow, " Anne Wanjiku said.

Others in the same polling station wondered why the party had one stream despite the thousands of voters registered there.

"The queue has not been moving for more than 30 minutes, " another complained.

Voting has also started in Kabete Constituency.

Police officers have been deployed in all the polling stations to ensure law and order prevails.

