Kenya: Jubilee Party Primaries to Go Ahead Despite Hitches - Tuju

Photo: Moses Muoki/CapitalFM

Jubilee members wait to cast their votes at Kiambu primary school polling centre.

Nairobi — The Jubilee Party insists that nominations scheduled for Friday will go on despite aspirants in some counties registering reservations.

Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju says the party has put in place enough measures to ensure the process goes on as scheduled.

Tuju says hiccups such as misplaced ballot box lids are not reason enough to cancel primaries adding that polling should go on provided there is order.

The party has deployed a standby helicopter in every two counties to facilitate transfer of voting materials.