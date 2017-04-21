Nigeria: Plateau's Highland Bottling Company Reopens After 25 Years

Jos — Plateau's newly revived Highland Bottling company has commenced production of sachet and bottled water called Govwater, one year after Governor Simon Bako Lalong entered into agreement with foreign based producers of assorted drinks, Hummer Drinks Ltd, and 25 years after the company closed shop.

Highland Bottling Company, one-time producers of soft drinks, had been moribund since 1992 until the state government through the Plateau Investment and Property Development Company (PIPC) last year went into a Public Private Partnership (PPP) with Hummer Drinks Ltd to revive it. The agreement gives Hummer Drinks 67% equity holding while the PIPC is left with 33%.

The Managing Director of the Highland Bottling Company, Joseph Atabo Umoru said the company had in the last one year employed 126 staff, adding that the sachet water was already in the market and the bottled water would be launched in three weeks' time while the malt and soft drinks were currently undergoing testing by NAFDAC.