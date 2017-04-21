Kenya: I'm Winning but Will Concede If Defeated - Waiguru

Nairobi — Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru who is seeking the Kirinyaga gubernatorial ticket says she is confident of winning, but is ready to concede if defeated.

Waiguru is however certain that she is the most popular candidate in the county against incumbent Governor Joseph Ndathi.

"I think if the process is free and fair and someone loses, we should accept. However I am not losing," she stated.

"If you have been around the county, you know that I am the most popular candidate and I am hopeful that I am winning this election," she said.

On the delays in the process, Waiguru called on the secretariat to extend the deadline to enable everyone to vote.

"Most of the ballot boxes have started going to the various polling stations and I am sure some by now have started arriving," she said.

"I do not think it is enough time but I am sure they will indulge us because they started late and the event that there are still people in the queue, the party should indulge us," she said.

The nominations were yet to commence in several counties across the country - including Meru, Kiambu, Nyeri, Nakuru among others due to the delay in delivery of voting materials.

A spot check by Capital FM News showed that voters started arriving at polling stations as early as 5.30am but voting was delayed even though there was tight security from police and National Youth Service personnel deployed in various centres.

In Nyeri, the exercise had not started in most polling stations by midday, with most voters already leaving saying that they have wasted their day.

In Bomet, voting had also not kicked off by midday and the National Elections Board directed that it proceeds despite an agreement by aspirants Thursday night that they call off the nominations due to lack of sufficient materials.

In the meantime, two people have also been arrested in Laikipia West while distributing leaflets to discredit some of the candidates.

The duo, a driver and his accomplice are now being held at Kinamba Police Station.

According to Nyahururu OCPD Ezekiel Chepkwony, the private vehicle with the leaflets was also seized and police have launched investigations into the matter.

He added that police officers were also pursuing several other people believed to be behind the early morning incident that took place during the wee hours.