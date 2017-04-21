Kenya: Protesters Burn Jubilee Primary Ballot Papers in Laikipia, Trans Nzoia

Photo: Moses Muoki/CapitalFM

Jubilee members wait to cast their votes at Kiambu primary school polling centre.

Jubilee party nominations have been thrown into disarray in Laikipia County after ballot materials were burnt at five polling stations.

The affected centres are Kanyoni, Mugumo, Bungoma, Likii and Nyaregeno primary schools.

They are all in Laikipia East constituency.

At Baraka dispensary, voters tore up ballot papers and destroyed the boxes carrying them.

Jubilee party supporters in Trans Nzoia burned ballot papers on April 21, 2017 to protest the decision to close polling centres before the scheduled time. PHOTO | PHILIP BWAYO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Voters were angry that the ballot papers delivered were insufficient for the high number of voters who turned out.

They were also unhappy that polling officers were using the 2013 Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) register instead of the updated one.

In Trans Nzoia, protesters opposed to the closure of polling centres before the scheduled time burnt ballot papers being delivered to the Kwanza tallying centre.