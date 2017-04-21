21 April 2017

Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles: Russian Tourist Appears to Have Drowned Near Seychelles' Curieuse Island, Police Say

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Seychelles Police say it appears that a 58-year-old Russian tourist drowned. The man's body was found floating near Curieuse island on Thursday afternoon.

The Police said the Russian visitor was staying at the Raffles Hotel located on the northeast tip of Praslin, Seychelles second-most populated island.

The man had gone swimming at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and was reported not to have returned around 3:25 p.m., the Police said.

According to the police statement, the body was later found floating in the sea between La Pointe Chevalier and Curieuse Island at around 4:10 p.m. by a passing fisherman. The Curieuse Island staff assisted in retrieving the body.

The Police said that an Investigation is underway to establish the circumstance of the visitor's death while authorities await the postmortem to determine his exact cause of death.

The Police said the Russian man arrived in Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, on Wednesday and was supposed to leave on May 2.

Seychelles

Jet Skis Beware - Seychelles' Authorities Reviewing Rules for Reckless Use

Tougher measures are being considered by the Seychelles Maritime Safety Administration to address irresponsible use of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.