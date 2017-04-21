Seychelles: Russian Tourist Appears to Have Drowned Near Seychelles' Curieuse Island, Police Say

The Seychelles Police say it appears that a 58-year-old Russian tourist drowned. The man's body was found floating near Curieuse island on Thursday afternoon.

The Police said the Russian visitor was staying at the Raffles Hotel located on the northeast tip of Praslin, Seychelles second-most populated island.

The man had gone swimming at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and was reported not to have returned around 3:25 p.m., the Police said.

According to the police statement, the body was later found floating in the sea between La Pointe Chevalier and Curieuse Island at around 4:10 p.m. by a passing fisherman. The Curieuse Island staff assisted in retrieving the body.

The Police said that an Investigation is underway to establish the circumstance of the visitor's death while authorities await the postmortem to determine his exact cause of death.

The Police said the Russian man arrived in Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, on Wednesday and was supposed to leave on May 2.