21 April 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Jungle Justice Meted Out On Man Suspected of Stealing Goats

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maston Kaiya - Mana

An angry mob in the early hours of Wednesday morning killed an unknown man suspected of stealing goats at Chisikwa village near Nsundwe Trading Centre in Lilongwe.

Lilongwe Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Constable Margret Selemani said villagers had been complaining about thieves stealing goats from their village and had agreed to be alert.

"It was around 4 a.m. when the unknown suspect and his friends went to steal goats from Chisikwa village not knowing that the villagers were alert.

"The villagers got up and found the suspects in the kraal (Khola) and managed to apprehend one suspect who they assaulted to death while the others had escaped," she said.

The matter was reported to Nsundwe Police who took the body to Chileka Health Centre where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem conducted at the health centre revealed that the man died from severe head injuries.

Police have since spoken against mob justice and are advising the general public to take criminals to Police.

Malawi

President Mutharika Appoints New Central Bank Governor

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has appointed Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Dalitso Kabambe as new Governor of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.