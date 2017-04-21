An angry mob in the early hours of Wednesday morning killed an unknown man suspected of stealing goats at Chisikwa village near Nsundwe Trading Centre in Lilongwe.

Lilongwe Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Constable Margret Selemani said villagers had been complaining about thieves stealing goats from their village and had agreed to be alert.

"It was around 4 a.m. when the unknown suspect and his friends went to steal goats from Chisikwa village not knowing that the villagers were alert.

"The villagers got up and found the suspects in the kraal (Khola) and managed to apprehend one suspect who they assaulted to death while the others had escaped," she said.

The matter was reported to Nsundwe Police who took the body to Chileka Health Centre where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem conducted at the health centre revealed that the man died from severe head injuries.

Police have since spoken against mob justice and are advising the general public to take criminals to Police.