Liberia YMCA Gets New CEO

The Board of Directors of the Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) of Liberia has appointed E. Timotheus Kamaboakai as the new National General Secretary/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the association.

The National Chairperson of YMCA, Lester M. Paye, told the Liberia News Agency Wednesday that Kamaboakai whose appointment takes effect on April 30, replaces Edward E. Gboe whose tenure expires on that day, having served in that position for over eight years.

According to Paye, the board took the decision after a careful review of Kamaboakai's credentials and commitment to the advancement of the YMCA and the young people of Liberia.

He noted that prior to his appointment Kamaboakai served the institution as a staff in several capacities for the past 13 years and served as Development Secretary since 2012.

Meanwhile, the YMCA recently held its 46th General Assembly with the election of new members of the board.

Those elected are Bong County Representative Lester M. Paye, Chairman; Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie, Vice Chairman for Administration and Finance; Gabriel Briamiah, Vice President for Program; Comfort Lloyds Sammy, Secretary, and Kolu Beyan, Chaplain.

Other members of the local YMCA board were also installed, including Judge James Jones of the Monrovia YMCA.