21 April 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Women Urged to Go for Cancer Screening Test

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeromy Kadewere

Malawi women have been urged to get screened of cervical cancer - they could save your life as it is easily treated when detected earlier.

The call was made during the launch ceremony of the cervical cancer mass campaign week at Chikoli in TA Kunthembwe in Blantyre Wednesday by Dreams Centre Malawi National Coordinator Dr Sangare Hawa.

Hawa said strides had been made over the past year to help reduce cases of cancer.

She said cervical cancer is the most common cancer among women.

"According to cancer registry, cervical cancer is the most common cancer among women, accounting for 45 percent of all cancers," she said.

Hawa said in 2006, of the 923 women who were screened for cervical cancer in DREAM program in Blantyre, Machinga, Dowa and Balaka, five percent were positive.

DREAM is a global health care provider in non communicable and communicable diseases like tuberculosis, cervical cancer, kidney failure and hypertension.

Hawa underlined Dreams focus on fighting the disease through "awareness and action".

She said: "It's vital that we continue to reach people with the message that cancer isn't what it used to be in Malawi .We know that fear of cancer can result in people delaying visiting their GP with potential symptoms or attending screening.

"Only by telling the more positive side of the story can we start to change people's views that through innovation and investment, more people in Malawi are surviving cervical cancer than ever before."

District Health Officer (DHO) for Blantyre, Dr Medison Matchaya said the advantage of getting screened of cervical cancer is that it is treated when detected earlier.

" It becomes too late when you have started showing the signs of cervical cancer," he said.

Matchaya said the dangerous part of this disease is that you don't have signs in its early stages and that one can live a long period without knowing that you have it.

"We need to detect the virus before signs come out. Otherwise, it becomes too late," he pointed out.

The Vice Chairperson of Blantyre District Council, Councilor for Chikwembere Ward, Enock Mukhori appealed to men to encourage their spouses to patronize the screening department.

"This is an opportunity for our women to safeguard their lives. Men have the responsibility of encouraging their wives to patronize the health facilities for this

Gospel musician Ethel Kamwendo, who was the guest of honour insisted on the need for more awareness raising campaigns, especially for women in rural areas who, in many cases, need more information on health issues with cervical cancer being among the disease which affects majority of them.

Malawi

President Mutharika Appoints New Central Bank Governor

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has appointed Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Dalitso Kabambe as new Governor of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.