20 April 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Herdboy Rapes Employer's Daughter, 11, Bribes Her With U.S.$1

A 19-year-old Mberengwa herdboy who raped his employer's 11-year-old daughter on numerous occasions while giving her $1 to buy her silence has been jailed 10 years for the offences.

Andrew Gumbo of Munyamani Village in Mberengwa last week pleaded guilty to rape when he appeared before regional magistrate, Morgan Nemadire.

He was sentenced to 10 years but two were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Kelvin Guvheya told court that sometime in May last year, Gumbo proposed love to the girl, who was 10 at the time.

On different occasions during the same month, Gumbo would lure the minor into his bedroom hut where he would engage in sexual intercourse with her before giving her $1 after every session to buy her silence.

Court further heard that on March 18 this year at around 9am, Gumbo asked the girl to accompany him to a nearby well to fetch water.

While at the well, he led the victim into a nearby bush where he again had sex with her but was caught during the act by the girl's sister who went on to report the incident to the siblings' mother.

Quizzed over the incident, the girl revealed all her past sexual experiences with Gumbo, who was later arrested for the offences.

Under Zimbabwean laws, minors below the age of 12 are irrefutably incapable of consenting to sex and any such act would count for rape on the offender's part.

