Gambia: Manding Empire Set to Mark 4th Anniversary

Manding Empire, one of the music fan groups in the country is set to celebrate its 4th year anniversary on the 22nd of April at the Independence Stadium, in Bakau. The event is expected to attract a number of stars including Uganda's music superstar- Eddy Kenzo.

The Ugandan music icon is identified as the main guest act of the event and is performing for the first time in The Gambia. Performing live at the country's biggest event host, Manding Morry is expected to thrill countless number of his fans, who are looking forward to seeing him on stage.

Speaking to What's On, Marcel Jatta, Manding Morry's manager, said they are expecting a night with difference, as the event is a Gambian thing that requires utmost support from all Gambians.

Commenting on the change of venue to the Independent Stadium, Jatta stated that previously, the anniversary used to be held at Alliance Francaise, but this year they decided to move it to the Independence Stadium, owing to the magnitude of crowd that they are expecting. "We are celebrating this year's anniversary in a grand style and the involvement of Eddy Kenzo, would make it even more historic", he said.

Other Gambian artists are also expected to perform at the show.