South Africa: Davids Heaps Praise On Improved Kings

Kings coach Deon Davids says his side's shock 26-24 win over the Waratahs on Friday was the result of hard work.

The Kings secured an unlikely victory with a dominant forwards display in Sydney, overturning a 17-0 deficit to earn their first win in Australia since their 2013 triumph over the Rebels in Melbourne.

It is unlikely to save the Kings from being chopped from next year's competition, but this group of players has shown serious improvement under Davids.

The coach is always level-headed and calculated in his post-match press briefings, and Friday was no different as he addressed media after what was a memorable win.

"It's been three long weeks but three enjoyable weeks," he said calmly.

"We worked hard for this one and I'm just glad for the improvement and for the result.

"We have this approach on focusing on the things that we can control, so we just kept working on our own game.

"There is a great camaraderie among the players. They enjoy each other's company and we enjoy being together as a group. We just focus on becoming better as a team and I think the boys deserve it.

"It wasn't any issue of me motivating them too much to do their best, i think they just want to grow as individuals and that makes a huge difference."

Davids also hoped that the Waratahs win would go some way towards proving that the Eastern Cape and Port Elizabeth were areas that could provide talented rugby players.

"For us it's about showing that there is a lot of talent in the Eastern Cape. It's about having this opportunity and playing at this level consistently with the right structures and support, that talent will eventually come through," said Davids.

"I can give accolades to the players for improving in such a short space of time and for believing in their ability.

"It is a huge testament to the type of players that come from the region and what they would be able to do if given a proper opportunity."

