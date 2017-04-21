21 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zim U-19 Host Namibia

The Zimbabwe Under-19 side will host the Namibia Under-19s for five youth one-day international matches scheduled for Harare next week. The series is set to start with the first game on Monday with the second match pencilled in for the following day. Both matches will be played at Harare Sports Club, which will also host the third match next Thursday. Action will move to Takashinga Sports Club when the two sides clash in the fourth youth ODI on April 29, before the fifth and final match of the series played at Harare Sports Club the following day.

Namibia Under-19s are expected in Harare tomorrow.

Zimbabwe Under-19s -- whose shirts for the 2017/18 season are proudly sponsored by Fawcett Security, also Zimbabwe Cricket's security partner -- are in camp preparing for the 50-over series.

Meanwhile, Shingi Masakadza was again the outstanding performer of the day as he led Manicaland Mountaineers to the brink of a big win over Midlands Rhinos.

