Zimbabwe: Chivamba Declared Provincial Hero

Zanu-PF Midlands provincial vice chairman Cde Kizito Chivamba, who died on Tuesday at Gweru Provincial Hospital after a short illness, has been declared provincial hero. Cde Chivamba, who was 59, will be buried tomorrow at the Midlands Provincial Heroes' Acre in Gweru. Zanu-PF Midlands provincial spokesperson Cde Cornelius Mpereri confirmed the hero status.

"I can confirm that Cde Kizito Chivamba who died on Tuesday morning at Gweru Provincial Hospital after a short illness has been declared a provincial hero," he said. "He will be buried on Saturday at the Midlands Provincial Heroes' Acre in Gweru. Mourners are gathered at Indiva Farm in the outskirts of Gweru."

Cde Mpereri said Cde Chivamba served the party and the nation diligently dating back to the time of the liberation struggle.

"Cde Chivamba joined the liberation struggle as a war collaborator in the 1970s," he said. "He was responsible for handling war arms. After independence he became a member of the Youth League where he worked with the late Vice President Dr Simon Vengesai Muzenda.

"He rose through the ranks to the position of provincial chairman and later became vice chairman, the position he held until his untimely death."

Zanu-PF national secretary for Education and Mberengwa West Member of Parliament, Dr Joram McDonald Gumbo, described Cde Chivamba as a loyal and dedicated cadre who served the party diligently.

He said Cde Chivamba was a man of unquestionable credentials when it came to defending the gains of the liberation struggle and the position of the party.

"Cde Chivamba was a very loyal cadre and as a province, we have been robbed of one of the members who were serving the party diligently," said Dr Gumbo. "He worked for the party since before independence.

"He was deputy chairman of the provincial youth league in the province and rose to the position of provincial chairman, which he later relinquished and became vice chairman.

"We say to the Chivamba family, we are mourning with them. May his dear departed soul rest in eternal peace!"

Cde Chivamba was recently cleared by the party after serving a suspension for close to 12 months before he bounced back as provincial vice chairman.

He is survived by wife Foromina, six children and five grandchildren.