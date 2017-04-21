21 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Contrition Clause of Parole

While the parole system or parole boards cannot fix a wrongful conviction, the "contrition" requirement in the parole process currently functions as a quid pro quo for release. This is disproportionately punitive towards people who still maintain their innocence. By RUTH HOPKINS for Wits Justice Project.

Joseph Motsepe Setshedi has vowed to rather die in prison than admit guilt for a crime he says he never committed. Setshedi was convicted in 1999 for the 1995 murder of Bigboy, the boyfriend of Ga Rankuwa resident Joyce Newpham. Newpham testified in court that Setshedi was the killer. She said she recognised him because they went to school together. The Department of Education, however, has no records of Newpham attending the same school as Setshedi. Moreover, in newspaper articles around that time, Newpham (spelled Neyeufan): "said four years ago her husband had been killed, allegedly by policemen, during a hijacking outside their house."

Setshedi, who has entered his third decade in prison, is eligible for parole, but his refusal to admit guilt makes his release near impossible.

Devil's dilemma

The parole system creates a devil's dilemma for offenders who claim to be innocent. Their release is subject to the "contrition clause": an offender...

