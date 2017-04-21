21 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Appoints New Heads for FAAN, NCAA, NAMA, REA

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abbas Jimoh

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of heads of the aviation industry and a new Board and Executive Management for the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

The president said the appointments take immediate effect.

Those appointed are Engineer Saleh Dunoma as the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); Captain Mukhtar Usman, Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Captain Fola C. Akinkotu as the Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

The Director Press at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Bolaji Adebiyi in a statement yesterday also said the President approved the appointment of Engineer Umaru Maza Maza as the Chairman of the REA Board, while the Managing Director is Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi.

"Dr Sanusi Mohammed Ohiare has been appointed as the Executive Director (Rural Electrification); Muhammad A. Wasaram, Executive Director (Technical Services) and Yewande Odia, Executive Director (Corporate Services). Alozie Mac and Mr Rotimi Thomas are appointed as non-Executive Directors," the statement said.

Nigeria

How 30 Football Fans Died At Calabar Viewing Centre

At least 30 persons died of electrocution on Thursday night in Calabar while watching the Europa Football League match… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.