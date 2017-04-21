Nigeria: Buhari Appoints New Heads for FAAN, NCAA, NAMA, REA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of heads of the aviation industry and a new Board and Executive Management for the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

The president said the appointments take immediate effect.

Those appointed are Engineer Saleh Dunoma as the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); Captain Mukhtar Usman, Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Captain Fola C. Akinkotu as the Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

The Director Press at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Bolaji Adebiyi in a statement yesterday also said the President approved the appointment of Engineer Umaru Maza Maza as the Chairman of the REA Board, while the Managing Director is Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi.

"Dr Sanusi Mohammed Ohiare has been appointed as the Executive Director (Rural Electrification); Muhammad A. Wasaram, Executive Director (Technical Services) and Yewande Odia, Executive Director (Corporate Services). Alozie Mac and Mr Rotimi Thomas are appointed as non-Executive Directors," the statement said.