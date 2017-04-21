Goodhope — Sharps Shooting Stars and Modipane United meet in a crucial Debswana First Division South match at Sharps ground on Saturday.

Sharps are at the summit of the log having accumulated 43 points from 20 matches and need one point to wrap up the league.

Modipane United on the other hand are in the relegation zone and need to win the game at all costs in order to boost their chances of avoiding the relegation axe. They are currently in position 11 with 16 points from 20 matches.

Modipane coach, Terrence Modikwa said he expected Sharps to come out with guns blazing.

He said they have prepared well for the match and have been working on their finish technique the whole week, and would be aiming to postpone Sharps' celebrations.

He said Sharps was a good side with big names in their team, and that on paper they have an advantage of winning against his side.

"However, it is good timing because we are playing them during a time when they need a point to gain promotion, whereas we are desperately looking for three points to avoid relegation. I don't see them taking a point they need from us," he said.

The coach further said his players were motivated and know the importance of winning the game, although he had never used his full squad given that most of his players were committed either at school or at work.

He however said they would not use that as an excuse, as they have the ammunition to beat Sharps at their own home ground.

Sharps Shooting Stars coach, Pio Paul also said they had been preparing well for the game, adding that the game was important to them like any other games they had been playing.

"I watched Modipane United playing against Black Peril, they are a strong side and they fought all the way and settled for a draw," he said.

Paul further said he had assembled a good team, adding that all his players would be available for selection, and "our mission is to wrap up the league on Saturday."

He said it was all system go because players like Monageng Thaele and Jomo Moatlaping know what it take to win the encounter given that they had been in this kind of situation when they helped Mogoditshane Fighters and Township Rollers to gain promotion to the elite league.

In other games to be played on Saturday, Mochudi Rovers will host UF Santos at Mochudi Rovers Ground. In Ramotswa, Letlapeng will battle it out with Skoon Boys at Ramotswa Show Ground, Notwane and Matebejane will meet at

Lesirane Ground, Mogoditshane Fighters will host Black Peril at Fighters Ground while Prisons XI and Lesirane will take their battle to the SSG Ground. BOPA

Source : BOPA