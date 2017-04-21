Contemporary musician Selmor Mtukudzi has launched a project dubbed the "Selmor Community Initiative" in which the singer will be advocating for and promoting messages on issues affecting women, children and the vulnerable members of society. The project will see the songbird joining hands with her husband Tendai Manatsa and other artistes in imparting music skills to staff members at Chitungwiza Central Hospital, where she unveiled the initiative recently.

In an interview with The Herald, the couple who revealed that they are now staying in Chitungwiza, said they chose to start the programme at the institution since they are now based there.

"They say charity begins at home. We are now staying there. The whole idea was to start with conducting music workshops for hospital staff since we are of the idea that there is a lot of talent among the health personnel.

"Music, as you know, is also a great therapy and we hope to see the nurses and doctors transforming the lives and healing the souls of people through music hence the decision to impart music skills to them," said Selmor.

As part of the community initiative, Selmor and Tendai descended at Chitungwiza Central Hospital where they were the guest artistes during the Children's Day celebrations held at the hospital's OI Clinic.

The celebrations are held annually for children living with HIV and who collect their anti-retroviral therapy at the hospital.

"When the public relations office at Chitungwiza Central Hospital informed us that they will be holding the Children's Day celebrations for children who are living with HIV and who receive their anti-retroviral therapy at the hospital's OI Clinic, we couldn't resist the chance to come and grace the event and share with the children in the fun," she said.

She said this helps in uplifting their spirits.

"They are just like any other kids, with a right to life, medication, education and of course fun. We have compiled a list of the names of some of the talented children whom we identified and we will be holding workshops for them as well since there is so much talent inherent in them," said Selmor.

However, the musician then gave the kids a taste of her music when she did a rendition of her popular song, "Wakandipedzera Nguva Yangu" much to the delight of the children and hospital staff present who were also joined by a group of Community Adolescent Treatment Supporters for a photo shoot.