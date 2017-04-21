South Africa: CSA Concludes Groundsmen's Conference

The annual Cricket South Africa (CSA) Groundsmen's Conference concluded in East London on Friday after a comprehensive overview of the state of playing fields in the country.

The April 18 to 21 event covered everything from pitches to the equipment used in preparing them.

There was also input from coaches, captains, media and the CSA events department as all areas associated with groundsmen were covered.

CSA General Manager: Cricket, Corrie van Zyl, hailed the four-day programme as a huge success.

"It is a fundamental part of cricket development and excellence that all our potential players, at whatever level, have access to the best possible facilities," he said.

"Batsmen and bowlers need pitches with good carry and bounce if they are to develop their talents successfully and the fielders need outfields they can trust.

"This is true at every level of the game as there is nothing better than a good playing surface to build the confidence and enthusiasm of a youngster."

Some of the other key highlights discussed at the conference included outfields at the various venues, stadium capacities, fertilizer used on pitches and surfaces, drainage systems and the fixtures.

Source: Sport24