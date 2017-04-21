21 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: CSA Concludes Groundsmen's Conference

Tagged:

Related Topics

The annual Cricket South Africa (CSA) Groundsmen's Conference concluded in East London on Friday after a comprehensive overview of the state of playing fields in the country.

The April 18 to 21 event covered everything from pitches to the equipment used in preparing them.

There was also input from coaches, captains, media and the CSA events department as all areas associated with groundsmen were covered.

CSA General Manager: Cricket, Corrie van Zyl, hailed the four-day programme as a huge success.

"It is a fundamental part of cricket development and excellence that all our potential players, at whatever level, have access to the best possible facilities," he said.

"Batsmen and bowlers need pitches with good carry and bounce if they are to develop their talents successfully and the fielders need outfields they can trust.

"This is true at every level of the game as there is nothing better than a good playing surface to build the confidence and enthusiasm of a youngster."

Some of the other key highlights discussed at the conference included outfields at the various venues, stadium capacities, fertilizer used on pitches and surfaces, drainage systems and the fixtures.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

20 Pupils Die in Taxi Accident

At least 20 pupils died after their minibus taxi was involved in an accident just after Bronkhorstspruit on Friday… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.