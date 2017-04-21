Nigeria: NCAA Moves to Strengthen Economic Regulation

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said it has taken a bold step to strengthen its Economic Regulation through training and adequate exposure of the staff.

The first step in this direction was the training of staffers of the Directorate of Air Transport Regulation (DATR) from across the country by officials of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The ICAO Resource persons were Mr. Peter Lawani and Mr. Antonion Combes . The four days exercise ended recently at the Authority's Headquarters Annex Training Hall.

In his remarks, the Director General of the NCAA, Capt. Muhtar Usman who closed the workshop, declared that it would foster economic development of the aviation sector.

The Authority said in addition, it is to reinforce NCAA resolve to reposition the Department and staff that would carry out these responsibilities in line with ICAO Standard and Recommended Practices (SARPs).

"This training is one of the Four-Point Agenda that the Director General enunciated earlier in the year in his world press conference. These Four -Point Agenda are sustenance of zero accident, reviewing and strengthening economic regulation, improved consumer protection and continuous prioritisation of staff training," NCAA said in a statement.

Usman expressed optimism that Nigeria would continue to benefit from the constant support of ICAO where and when required.

In their response, the team leader said that ICAO was open to offer assistance to Nigeria and NCAA in particular whenever such was needed.

NCAA explained that the ICAO Air Transport Bureau is responsible for developing, promoting and disseminating policies and guidance materials on economic regulation and liberalisation of international air transport.

At the end, Certificates were presented to the 50 participants and souvenirs to the facilitators by the Director General, Usman.