Nigeria: Lagos Seals 126 Illegal Pharmacies, 34 Hospitals

Lagos — The Lagos State government said it has raided and sealed 126 illegal pharmaceutical outlets over unwholesome practices in the last one year.

The state's Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, who disclosed this, added that 34 private hospitals were shut down for similar offences.

Dr. Idris said the hospitals were closed down following petitions received by the ministry's health facility monitoring and accreditation unit.

The commissioner was addressing a press briefing to mark two years in office of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

"Two hundred and sixty-eight patent medicine shops were inspected and 295 applicants recommended and approved for licensing, while 80 patent medicine store vendors were trained on the use of the rapid diagnostic test (RDT) for malaria," Idris said.

He added that the ministry also embarked on a campaign against drug abuse and trafficking in three public secondary schools.

The commissioner also disclosed that, in the year under review, 5000 patients had so far benefited from the state's Eko free health medical mission.

Idris also disclosed that 60 patients were screened for limb deformity in October 2016, out of which 13 benefited from surgeries at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), 12 benefited from orthotic devices and eight benefited from physiotherapy.