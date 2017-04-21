21 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lagos Seals 126 Illegal Pharmacies, 34 Hospitals

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yahaya Ibrahim

Lagos — The Lagos State government said it has raided and sealed 126 illegal pharmaceutical outlets over unwholesome practices in the last one year.

The state's Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, who disclosed this, added that 34 private hospitals were shut down for similar offences.

Dr. Idris said the hospitals were closed down following petitions received by the ministry's health facility monitoring and accreditation unit.

The commissioner was addressing a press briefing to mark two years in office of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

"Two hundred and sixty-eight patent medicine shops were inspected and 295 applicants recommended and approved for licensing, while 80 patent medicine store vendors were trained on the use of the rapid diagnostic test (RDT) for malaria," Idris said.

He added that the ministry also embarked on a campaign against drug abuse and trafficking in three public secondary schools.

The commissioner also disclosed that, in the year under review, 5000 patients had so far benefited from the state's Eko free health medical mission.

Idris also disclosed that 60 patients were screened for limb deformity in October 2016, out of which 13 benefited from surgeries at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), 12 benefited from orthotic devices and eight benefited from physiotherapy.

Nigeria

How 30 Football Fans Died At Calabar Viewing Centre

At least 30 persons died of electrocution on Thursday night in Calabar while watching the Europa Football League match… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.