20 April 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: No National Hero Status for Kombayi Shooting Zanu-PF MP

THE ruling Zanu PF party has turned down a request by its Midlands provincial structures to have the late deputy provincial chairman, Kizito Chivamba, declared a national hero.

Chivamba, who also served as the party's Chiwundura MP, died on Wednesday at Gweru General Hospital.

Provincial spokesperson, Cornelius Mpereri confirmed that Chivamba was declared a provincial hero and that he would be buried this week at the provincial heroes' acre.

"He was declared a provincial hero and would be buried on Saturday," Mpereri said.

Chivamba and the late Central Intelligence Organisation deputy director, Elias Kanengoni shot Gweru businessman and opposition political activist Patrick Kombayi in the run up to the 1990 parliamentary elections.

The late Kombayi, who was challenging then Vice President Simon Muzenda for the Gweru Urban seat, sustained serious injuries from the gun shots and had to seek treatment in Britain.

Chivamba and Kanengoni were sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted for attempted murder but got pardoned by President Robert Mugabe.

