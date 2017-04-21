Zimbabwe: Unlicensed Driver Cop Kills Three Family Members

An unlicensed junior police officer is in trouble with the law after running over four members of a local family while speeding with his Mercedes Benz, killing three and injuring one.

The tragic incident happened this past week in the Manicaland town's central business district.

A local court heard that the four were coming from a church service when they suffered the misfortune.

It was further alleged that the police officer, identified as Constable Russell Chaipa and stationed at Chiadzwa, lost control and veered off the road, ramming into the pedestrians before overturning.

The officer, who was at the time of the accident dressed in his police uniform, escaped with minor injuries.

One of the family members died on the spot while two others died upon admission at Chipinge District Hospital.

A minor who survived the incident is reported to be in critical condition at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare.

The deceased persons were buried on Tuesday at Mashiri village under chief Mutema area.

Chaipa appeared before Chipinge magistrate, Poterai Gwezhira on Saturday facing charges of culpable homicide and driving without a driver's licence.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to May 15 for trial.

He was not represented.