Ethiopia: Cities Forum Said Integral Part of Sustainable Urbanization

Ministry of Urban Development and Housing said Ethiopian Cities Forum is playing a significant role in speeding up urbanization, strengthening good governance, creating jobs, improving land management, promoting greenery and environment friendly cities, among others.

Speaking at a panel discussion in connection with this year's 7th round Ethiopian Cities Forum, State Minister Demissie Shito said that the forum has been crucial for cities in promoting investment and tourism potentials. " Cities have formed strong network to support each other and become competitive in various urbanization projects."

Civil Service University Vice- resident Prof. Samson Kassahun on the occasion noted that organizing such programme in timely manner would step up efforts in ensuring fastest urbanization."The forum will create golden opportunities to policy makers as it helps them sharing experiences in fast urbanization projects and technology transfer as well."

He said that the sister cities of Ethiopian cities are taking part in the forum, this by itself will have big role in knowledge and technology transfer and cultural exchange.

Gondar City Mayor Tekeba Tebabal for his part said the city has finalized all the necessary preparations to host the Forum.

For instance, he said: " We have already reserved some 9,400 bedrooms for the participants of the forum and 3,000 waiters have taken reception training."

As to him, the ancient city is ready to use the opportunity to promote its investment, ,tourism potential, share experience and create jobs.

So far, 226 cities have been registered to take part in the Forum that would be held next month in Gondar.

The forum would have various programmes including panel discussions, paper presentations, exhibitions, concerts and the like.

The panel discussion was jointly organized by the ministry and Ethiopian Broadcasting Cooperation(EBC).