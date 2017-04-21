21 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Cheque Transaction Value Hits N1.45 Trillion in First Quarter

By Sunday Michael Ogwu & Omobayo Azeez

Lagos — Nationwide usage of cheque for banking and other financial transactions in Nigeria is valued at N1.45 trillion in the first quarter of this year, Daily Trust has reliably gathered.

The volume of cheque processed in the country between January and March this year, as monitored by the financial industry custodian, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS), also stood at 2.65 million. This accounted for an average daily cheque transaction volume of 29,450 valued at N558,037.

Out of the total cheques processed in the period under review, 1.47 million worth N950 billion were corporate cheques while 0.66 million others valued at N230 billion belonged to individuals.

