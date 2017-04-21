South Africa: Murder Accused Magician's Case Postponed

Murder accused magician Monwabisi Mbombo's case was postponed on Friday to allow for further preparation for his trial, which will be held in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town.

Mbombo was arrested in connection with the murder of Khayelitsha aspiring thespian, Anelisa Dulazi.

Dulazi disappeared during her 21st birthday party at a nightspot in Town Two, Khayelitsha, on January 31, 2016.

Her remains, with hands still tied together, were discovered during construction on a plot next door to the accused.

The State and defence have been in talks regarding a possible plea and sentencing agreement, and the matter will return to the same court on May 5 for continuation.

The State believes Mbombo and Dulazi had rowed during the party, and witness alleged he had assaulted her.

She had been planning to resume her studies at Wits University in Johannesburg after financial difficulties had forced her to drop out for a while.

Her mother Vathiswa was beside herself with worry when it became clear that her daughter had not simply extended the milestone party with friends, after she failed to come home.

She had to wait three months for the closure that finding her body brought.

Mbombo remains in custody.

The Social Justice Coalition has expressed deep concern over similar murders of women in Khayelitsha, which included Sinoxolo Mafevuka, who was left dead in a public toilet.

Source: News24