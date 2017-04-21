South Africa: Henri Van Breda and Media24 Have Until Monday to File SCA Papers

Murder-accused Henri van Breda has until Monday to file answering papers with the Supreme Court of Appeal in his bid to stop the broadcast of his trial.

Media24 and the National Director of Public Prosecutions also had until then to file their responses.

The SCA would adjudicate Van Breda's and the NDPP's application on the same day, according to directives the court's acting Judge President Mandisa Maya issued on Thursday.

On March 27, the day his trial was due to start, Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai granted Media24 permission to install two cameras to record and or broadcast the proceedings, subject to certain guidelines.

Van Breda and the NDPP filed an urgent application at the Constitutional Court to appeal the ruling. On April 13, the court dismissed it.

Both parties then approached the SCA separately.

Van Breda is charged with three counts of murder, one of attempted murder, and one of defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.

His parents, Martin, 54, and Teresa, 55, and his brother Rudi, 22, were axed to death in their home on the luxury De Zalze golf estate in Stellenbosch in the early hours of January 27, 2015. He handed himself to police in June and was granted bail of R100 000 on June 14.

His sister, Marli, 18, survived the attack, but sustained serious brain injuries and has amnesia.

Desai rescheduled the trial to start on April 24.

* News24 is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Media24, a Naspers company.

Source: News24