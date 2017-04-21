21 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Family of Suspected Murderer Flee As Residents Torch Their Homes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Relatives of a suspected murderer have fled after villagers set alight properties belonging to them at Zaaiplaas near Groblersdal.

"Residents burned all houses of the suspect's parents [on Thursday] night forcing the family to vacate the village because of this," said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

Police warned residents against taking the law into their own hands.

Cases of arson and public violence were opened.

No arrests were made.

The murder suspect Lolo Madonsela, 30, appeared at the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a charge of murder.

He was kept in custody.

Madonsela is expected back in court next week.

He is accused of killing his neighbour Anna Mashifane, 39.

It is alleged that last Tuesday a passer-by came across him busy chopping at her with a sharp instrument.

He later allegedly started sucking blood from her body at Zaaiplaas New Stands outside Groblesdal.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene with an axe in his hands.

Investigations are continuing.

Source: News24

South Africa

'I Expected President Zuma to Go After Nkandla Ruling' - Motlanthe

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has told the BBC that he expected President Jacob Zuma to step down in 2016 after the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.