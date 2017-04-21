South Africa: Student Protests - Unhappiness Over Accommodation Leads to Protests At Wits

analysis

Fresh protests have broken out on the Wits University campus, this time over accommodation which students claim does not live up to billed promises of cleanliness, safety and connectivity. Now management of the university has been given 24 hours to respond or face further action. By BHEKI C SIMELANE.

Three months into the academic year and students have once again embarked on protest action at Wits University. This time over accommodation at Yale Village.

On Thursday about 100 students blockaded the main entrance to the campus and protested peacefully under the watchful eye of police, metro police and campus security.

The students, residents of Yale Village, claim that none of the promises -a clean residence with wi-fi coverage, ample security and transport to campus - by the Dean of Student Accommodation have been delivered.

Instead, they claim some rooms have not been cleaned since they moved in as there were are only four contract cleaners to service the rooms of 350 students staying in the building.

The residence, developed by Respublica and leased to the university was supposed to have wi-fi but students says this is yet to be provided.

The only service they receive, claim the students, is being...