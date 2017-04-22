21 April 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

South Sudan: AfDB Approves U.S.$14 Million Loan for Juba Power Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kennedy Senelwa

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a $14.57 million supplementary loan for South Sudan's power project.

The money will be used to rehabilitate and expand electricity distribution networks in the capital city.

Juba lacks a reliable power supply network due to dilapidated infrastructure. Consumers are therefore forced to rely on diesel generators.

"The project will contribute in reducing inefficiencies in the power distribution network and increase electricity access in Juba," said Gabriel Negatu, AfDB's director- general of the East Africa regional development and business delivery office.

He added: "The project will increase the electrification rate in south Sudan, both for residential and commercial use."

Mr Negatu said that the country's infrastructure particularly the energy sector is in its infancy and would require substantial investments to create an enabling environment for economic development.

He said that South Sudan needs the support of development partners to forge ahead.

The money will be used to build 145 kilometres of 33kilovot (kV) lines, 370 km of 415 and 230 volt lines, buy 20,000 pre-paid meters to connect new customers to the national grid, and buy and install 195 transformer stations.

The supplementary loan to be distributed under the African Development Fund, covers a budget deficit of the total project financing granted four years ago.

On December 18, 2013, AfDB approved a grant of $26 million to finance South Sudan's power project.

South Sudan

There Are No Clear Winners in War

With their faces and clothes caked in dust after a long and gruelling bus journey, we're greeted by dozens of hungry and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.