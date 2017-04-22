Nigeria: Neymar's Five Tournament Kicks Off in Nigeria

Chief Executive Officer of Blaugrana Group, owners of FCBESCOLA, Mr. Leslie Oghomienor, has revealed that the global Neymar Jr's Five 2017 Tournaments was now in Nigeria and kicks off in Lagos.

He disclosed that this was made possible through collaboration of his organisation with Snickers, Red Bull and ABS Ilorin.

Business Development Manager of Blaugrana Group, Mr. Alvaro Suarez-Coalla, explained that the national final was billed for May 20at GET Arena, Landbridge Way, Victoria Island, Lagos. "Nigeria's champions will be taken to Brazil in July for the world's final in an all-expenses paid trip."

Meanwhile, the Marketing Manager of Red Bull, Mr. William Lane, explained that Neymar Jr's Five was a global five-a-side knockout tournament for persons between ages 16 and 25 irrespective of gender which has elimination element in it.

In his words: "Every time a team scores, the opposing team loses a player and the winner is declared based on which team has the most player on the field after 10 minutes. There are no time outs and if all opposing players are eliminated before 10 minutes the winner is declared before the 10 minutes," he explained.

Lane added that 10, 000 teams and 65, 000 participants from 47 countries took part last year when the tournament began. "This year, it will be bigger with regional qualifiers in 53 countries.

This year's tournament is open to five to seven players. And for the first time, two over-age players will take part in each squad" he stated.