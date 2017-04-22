South Africa: Kolisi, Whiteley Tipped for Bok Captaincy

Stormers centre Huw Jones believes that Siya Kolisi and Warren Whiteley have put their hands up for the Springbok captaincy this year.

Jones, speaking to Sport24 in an exclusive interview, believes that Stormers lock Eben Etzebeth is also turning into a good leader.

The Springboks are looking for a new skipper in 2017 after the retirement of Adriaan Strauss at the end of last year, and at this stage coach Allister Coetzee has not given anything away in terms of who he is considering.

"Siya Kolisi and Warren Whiteley have put their hands up for the Springbok captaincy this season and Eben Etzebeth is growing into his role as Stormers vice-captain," Jones, currently out injured with a hamstring strain, said.

"However, I believe too much pressure is often placed on one man. The Springboks will need to put a leadership group together because it will drive the team forward.

"At the Stormers, we have a core group of leaders who are always on the same page and they are crucial in driving training sessions and team meetings.

"It's refreshing for players to hear from other players and not just the coaches all of the time. It's been massive for us and it would definitely be good for the Springboks if they followed suit."

The Springboks host France in three Test matches in June.

Sport24